KATHMANDU, JUNE 29
The government has prepared new directives for the rescue and repatriation of Nepalis stranded abroad due to the global coronavirus contagion.
The directives titled ‘Rescue and repatriation of Nepali workers stranded abroad due to coronavirus’ which was prepared by the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS) was endorsed by the Cabinet meeting held today.
As per the new guidelines, the government will bear half or all of the expenses depending on the situation for the certified workers. If a worker has lost his/her job in less than a year then the government will bear all the costs of the respective worker.
Similarly, the government will bear 50 per cent of the cost for workers who have lost their jobs after a year within the contract period.
Workers who return at their own expense after June 15 but meet the government’s criteria will also get their money back for which an application has to be submitted at the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE) for redemption.
The DoFE will forward the applications to the Nepali embassies and missions of the concerned countries for further study and investigation.
The embassies will then certify and send back the applications within three days after which the Foreign Employment Promotion Board (FEPB) will refund the money to the workers.
As per the directives, the government will bear the expenses, including air ticket, health check-up and transportation of the workers who meet the set criteria. The stranded workers who have gone for foreign employment by obtaining labour permit will be rescued and repatriated through the government fund.
The directives have also stated that the government will have to bear the expenses of the workers who return home after losing their jobs due to the coronavirus infection even though they contract period has still not expired.
The government will also bear the expenses of the workers in the repatriation centre who have not received return ticket and other expenses from the destination country or employer or who have been jailed on criminal charges within the labour approved period.
Priority will also be given to workers who have to come to the country to perform the final rites of a relative, those who are pregnant, disabled workers and those unable to work due to health problems.
According to MoLESS, workers must submit an application to the diplomatic mission of the concerned country for rescue and repatriation.
The directives state that after the application is submitted the diplomatic mission and the Nepal-based manpower firm must take the initiative to provide the services, facilities and return ticket to the worker as per the employment contract from the concerned employer.
The details of the workers who need financial assistance should be verified and sent to the secretariat of the board through Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For the rescue of such workers, the manpower firm should also take the initiative and submit the details of the initiative to the department.
A committee will be formed to monitor the implementation of the directive. The committee, to be convened by the Secretary of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, will have a joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, director general of DoFE, a representative of the Human Rights Commission and a non-government representative as its members.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he had been briefed on reported U.S. intelligence that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan, and he appeared to minimize the allegations against M Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted approvingly of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power," a racist slogan associated with white supremacists. He later deleted the tweet and the White House said the president had not heard “the one statement” on the video Read More...
SYDNEY/BEIJING: The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim milestone for the global pandemic that seems to be resurgent in some countries even as other regions are still grappling with the first wave. The respiratory illness caused b Read More...
NEW YORK: The BET Awards, celebrating its 20th anniversary, kicked off with a performance reflecting the current times as Black artists rapped and sang anthems about the Black experience and fighting for equal rights. The 12-year-old sensation Keedron Bryant, who turned heads on social media with Read More...
BIRATNAGAR, JUNE 28 The deliberation that went for sometime on various topics of the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers and Ministry of Physical Infrastructure in the Provincial Assembly of Province 1 concluded today. PA assembly members taking part in the deliberations expr Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 28 Increased water flow in various rivers triggered by incessant rainfall has locals worried in Jhapa. Locals and police personnel have started constructing a temporary embankment after flood water eroded the dam in the Kankaimai River. According to Jhapa District Police Office, Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28 Nepal Police arrested a kingpin of illegal wild-life trade Kunjok Tshering Tamang, 50, aka Kunjok Lama, who was in the most-wanted list of police. Tamang was also in the ‘most-wanted’ list of INTERPOL for a long time. The Central Investigation Bureau arrested Tamang, Read More...
PANCHTHAR, JUNE 28 A couple of Phalelung Rural Municipality in Panchthar prepared a burial place for themselves. Man Prasad Kurumbang, 82, and his wife Budharani Kurumbang, 70, of the rural municipality dug a grave near their house for burial after their death. The couple planted fruit tre Read More...