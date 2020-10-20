Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Syakar Trading Company, the authorised Honda car distributor of Nepal, has introduced new Honda CR-V 2020 with the new IDTEC engine, enhanced performance and luxurious interiors that comprise style, performance and safety at its best, as per the company.

Built on the grand concept of ‘advanced, energetic and smart’, the new fifth generation Honda CR-V 2020 will delight the discerning customer with its wide range of high-technology exterior and interior features, such as advanced integrated LED headlamps, inline LED fog lamps with front parking sensors, push button gear system, panorama sunroof, with capacity of seven passenger sitting arrangement, best-in-segment ground clearance of 210mm, smart keyless entry, paddle shifting gears, eight-way power drive seat and fourway lumbar support seats with premium leather and wooden finish cabin, as per a press release. The new Honda CR-V is equipped with new 1.6 IDTEC turbo engine with the best performance and power for both off-roading and city drive with ninespeed CVT (continuously variable transmission).

A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

