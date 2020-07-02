KATHMANDU, JULY 1
A total of nine repatriation flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,342 Nepalis from five destinations were evacuated today.
As per TIA, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights. The national flag carrier repatriated 145 passengers from Doha in Qatar along with one dead body today. NAC repatriated 257 passengers and 11 dead bodies from Saudi Arabia, while 146 passengers from United Arab Emirates (UAE) were also brought home.
Himalaya Airlines also evacuated 152 passengers from UAE, while Fly Dubai repatriated 158 passengers. Meanwhile, Himalaya Airlines evacuated 152 passengers from Qatar, Malaysia Airlines evacuated 13 Nepalis from Malaysia and two aircraft of Jazeera Airways repatriated 159 and 160 passengers, respectively, from Kuwait.
A total of six repatriation flights have been scheduled on Thursday. As per TIA, repatriation flights will be conducted from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Maldives and Malaysia on Thursday.
Amid this, eight domestic flights were also conducted today. Summit Air conducted two flights, Air Dynasty conducted two flights, while Sita Air, Manang Heli, Kailash Heli and Prabhu Heli conducted one chartered flight each today.
All were passenger flights.
