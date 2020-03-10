Nippon launches automotive paint

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nippon Paint, Asia’s leading paint manufacturer in terms of revenue, has announced plans to introduce its paint for the Nepal automotive aftermarket.

With this launch, Nippon Paint will introduce global innovations and best-in-class quality products in Nepal, the company said in a statement. Nippon Paint targets to garner at least 20 per cent of the market share by year-end by being available across 600 body and paint shops.

There are also plans to appoint 50 new dealers, with at least 10 focusing on Nippon’s core Superio colour mixing system by year-end. Nippon Paint’s automotive products will be available in Kathmandu Valley, including regions of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur through its master importer Ruchi Trading.

Nippon Paint plans to expand to Pokhara, Narayanghat, Butwal, Biratnagar, Itahari and other regions through second half of the year.

A version of this article appears in print on March 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

