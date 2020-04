Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) did not review fuel price for the second half of April though the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had reduced fuel price in its price list sent to NOC on Thursday.

As per the new rate, IOC has reduced petrol price by Rs 4.65 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.3 per litre.

Acknowledging that IOC has reduced fuel price for second half of April, NOC’s Spokesperson Binit Mani Upadhyay, said that fuel price was not reviewed as there was no demand in the market.

