NOC slashes price of petrol, diesel, kerosene by Rs 10 per litre

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 10 per litre effective from Wednesday midnight.

With this adjustment, petrol is priced at Rs 96 per litre while diesel and Kerosene will cost Rs 85 per litre each respectively. According to the state-owned enterprise, it has made an adjustment based on the revised rates forwarded by the Indian Oil Corporation today.

However, the prices of cooking gas, aviation fuel remained unchanged, informed officials.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook