KATHMANDU: The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 effective from Monday midnight.

With this adjustment, petrol is priced at Rs 108 per litre while diesel will cost Rs 98.

According to the state-owned enterprise, it has made an adjustment based on revised rates forwarded by the Indian Oil Corporation today.

However, the price of cooking gas, aviation fuel and kerosene remained unchanged, informed officials.

