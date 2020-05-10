NTB to focus on branding Nepal during recovery

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, May 9

Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) Dhannajay Regmi has said that the major focus of the board will be on branding Nepal during the recovery period.

In an interaction with Nepali professors employed in North American universities late Friday to discuss Nepal’s tourism in the post-COVID-19 era, NTB CEO Regmi had discussed about the plans and programmes for the revival of the country’s tourism sector.

Professor Gyan Neupane from Arizona State University, Professor Sanjay Nepal from Canada’s University of Waterloo, and Professor Brijesh Thapa from the University of Florida had participated in the video conference to share their views on Nepal’s tourism priorities henceforth, as per a media release issued today.

During the interaction, CEO Regmi expressed commitment to focus on branding Nepal as a healing, natural and wellness destination, and a massive digital promotion during the recovery period.

Meanwhile, the participating professors stressed on moving towards sustainable and quality tourism with a benchmark for hygiene and sanitation in the post-crisis period to gain back consumer confidence, the statement adds.

“Mindful tourism, economic stimulation package, quality livelihood were some of the concepts put forward for ‘reshaping, rethinking and redesigning’ of tourism in these changing times. As per their suggestions, consideration of diaspora, domestic and distance (close proximity neighbours) markets should be given maximum focus post the crisis,” reads the statement.

Responding to their suggestions, CEO Regmi assured of his commitment to work closely with the private sector in the recovery period for a quick bounceback. “Retention of the tourism workforce, policy intervention for the facilitation of domestic tourism, and financial relief (taxes, loans, interest, etcetera), are immediate priorities to support the tourism industry,” Regmi has been quoted as saying.

