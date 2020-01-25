Number of subscribers to NT’s 4G service increases by 80pc

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 24

The number of fourth generation (4G) mobile network subscribers of Nepal Telecom (NT) has reached 4.1 million after its service expansion.

In just four months, the number of users availing NT’s 4G service has increased by 3.3 million. As the stateowned telecommunication firm expanded its service areas, the number of users has increased significantly.

According to Nepal Telecommunications Authority, NT had around 800,000 4G users till September last year.

On October 3 last year, NT inaugurated its 4G service in 32 districts simultaneously.

From then till date, service has been expanded to 66 districts.

Prior to this, NT had been providing 4G service in a few places of Kathmandu and Pokhara only. Meanwhile, after expanding its 4G service, NT has come up with its new schemes to encourage people to use its 4G SIM cards.

NT is currently distributing 4G SIM to new subscribers and it has also upgraded its old SIMs to 4G SIM cards. NT has also exchanged old SIM cards with new 4G SIM cards free of cost.

Meanwhile, during the South Asian Games 2019, being a telecom partner, NT had distributed 4G SIM cards to all the participants from within and outside the country. However, 4G expansion in the mountainous region has become a challenge for the telecom firm. Moreover, the heavy snowfall at present has affected expansion works.

As per Nepal Telecom, over 6.5 million subscribers of NT could benefit from the new 4G expansion plan. Along with the expansion of 4G service, the company expects to strengthen its position in the data market as well. NT was the first telecommunication company to introduce 4G service in Nepal in January, 2017.

Besides NT, currently Ncell has expanded its 4G services in 44 districts, while Smart Telecom has been providing 4G services in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur and Pokhara.

A version of this article appears in print on January 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

