‘Plight of brick producers ignored’

KATHMANDU: Brick producers have expressed their reservations against the failure of the government to acknowledge the plight of brick manufacturers in the country through the fiscal budget for 2020-21.
Though the country is self-reliant in brick production and has been employing thousands of people, the government’s failure to support brick factories amid this crisis was unfortunate, as per Federation of Nepal Brick Industries (FNBI).
“Brick production is a seasonal business and operates only for six months a year. However, factories were able to operate for less than three months this year as a result of which a majority of brick producing factories are fighting to sustain themselves,” said Mahendra Chitrakar, president of FNBI.
As per him, the government should have reduced value added tax rate and also income tax for brick factories by at least 50 per cent to ensure their sustainability.
“However, the budget means nothing for brick producers,” he added.
Kathmandu Handsanitisers, gloves and masks were our first shield of protection against the spread of coronavirus. And now people have started sanitising their homes and offices as a precautionary measure as infections keep increasing nationwide. Muna Thapa had never sanitised her Read More...
BUTWAL: Twenty-five people were sent home from Bhim hospital in Bhairahawa after recovering from Covid-19, on Monday. Among those discharged are 22 men and three women, including a 4-year-old and a 10-year-old girl. Of the 25, 10 are from Gaidahawa Rural Municipality -- including three women f Read More...
NAWALPUR: As many as three new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Nawalpur district today. Of the newly infected, two persons aged 22 and 36 are from Kawasoti-1 and 12 respectively, while the third person, aged 14, is from Binayi Tribeni Rural Municipality-3. They had recently r Read More...
PARIS/KARACHI: Air crash investigators were en route from Pakistan to France on Monday with two 'black box' flight recorders of a Pakistani airliner that crashed in a residential area while trying to land in the port city of Karachi last month, airport officials said. An Airbus test plane, unus Read More...
At least 6,184,026 people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 370,929 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. A gradual easing o Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 226 new cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With the latest addition, the country’s COVID-19 tally has reached 1,798. Of the newly infected, 213 are males while 13 females. Among them, 41 people are from Dailekh dis Read More...