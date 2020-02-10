PM Oli concerned about tepid development progress

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 9

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today expressed concern over the failure of different layers of governments from expediting development works as expected.

Addressing the 47th meeting of the National Development Action Committee meeting at the National Planning Commission (NPC), PM Oli expressed his frustration over unsatisfactory project implementation, capital expenditure and delay of various foreign-aid development projects.

“Some progress has been seen in development projects but it is not enough. Development works should be carried out in such a manner that the public can feel it,” he said, adding that government agencies and executors of development should review their working procedure and expedite the development works.

Similarly, Prime Minister Oli also stressed on the need for effective coordination between all layers of governments and government agencies to accelerate the pace of development projects and entire development process. “Due to the slow pace of development the public has been deprived of development benefits.”

On the occasion, Oli also launched the National Project Bank Management System and asked NPC to effectively manage the National Project Bank and ensure that projects in the budget for upcoming fiscal year are guided by the project bank of the commission.

Similarly, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokharel stated that NPC should ensure that all directions and decisions of the NDAC meeting are implemented on time. Similarly, he also asked the planning commission to enhance further cooperation with ministries and other agencies of the government and ensure that bottlenecks of development are addressed on time.

A version of this article appears in print on February 10, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

