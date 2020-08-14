THT Online

KATHMANDU: Pokhara-based Shangri~La Village Resort has received two awards for their service standards from its guests and patrons.

The resort established in 1996 has been presented with Agoda 2020 Customer Review Award in Agoda.com and 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award in TripAdvisor.com for its exemplary services.

The resort located at Gharipatan is at a distance of some 5 minutes’ drive from Pokhara Airport and 7-minute drive from Phewa Lake.

“We would like to thank our guests for this wonderful support towards us. With this our entire team is overwhelmed with the support we have received and feel more initiated to serve better. We are all set to welcome our guests again with the new hygiene standards and safety protocols,” the statement from the resort reads.

