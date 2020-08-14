KATHMANDU: Pokhara-based Shangri~La Village Resort has received two awards for their service standards from its guests and patrons.
The resort established in 1996 has been presented with Agoda 2020 Customer Review Award in Agoda.com and 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award in TripAdvisor.com for its exemplary services.
The resort located at Gharipatan is at a distance of some 5 minutes’ drive from Pokhara Airport and 7-minute drive from Phewa Lake.
“We would like to thank our guests for this wonderful support towards us. With this our entire team is overwhelmed with the support we have received and feel more initiated to serve better. We are all set to welcome our guests again with the new hygiene standards and safety protocols,” the statement from the resort reads.
KATHMANDU: Not only did the weather play a spoilsport during the great celestial show, as Perseid meteor showers were on peak, this year the moon phase (last quarter) too hindered enthusiasts from enjoying it as it impeded view of the shower peak. Considered one of the best meteor showers of the Read More...
BAJURA: Olena village in Badimalika Municipality-4 of Bajura district is at the risk of landslide and flood. The swollen Budhiganga River has eroded the earth while there is also the risk of landslides that could occur from two sides of the village. It has been reported that 87 people of 12 famil Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry in its daily media briefing confirmed that four Covid-19 related deaths have been reported from four districts of the country in the last 24 hours. A 45-year-old male from Matihani Municipality-6 in Mahottari district passed away on Sunday (August 9) at Ramjanaki Ho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan are set to become parents of their second child — the couple announced the news on August 12. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all t Read More...
KATHMANDU: English actor Ralph Fiennes is set to perform David Hare’s new monologue, Beat the Devil, which will be staged at London’s Bridge Theatre. The play, staged by the theater’s co-founder Nicholas Hytner, deals with English playwright Hare’s experience of contracting coronavirus, Read More...
KATHMANDU: British singer Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child as Cherry is reportedly in the final stage of her pregnancy. According to Page Six, the couple has been spending most of the year in lockdown at Sheeran's Suffolk home, allowing them to keep the pregn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have expedited action against restaurants that are still allowing public gathering, disregarding the latest directive issued by the government. Owners and operators of several restaurants that were operating regular business flouting the safety protocol have been rounded up Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: Kapilvastu Hospital has been sealed for a week after eighteen health workers including three doctors tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Dirga Narayan Pandey, the District Administration Office decided to re-impose lockdown and seal the hosp Read More...