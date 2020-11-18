Pressure grows on the dollar as vaccine hopes get tested

LONDON: Pressure increased on Wednesday against the dollar which hit its lowest level in over a week as tighter economic restrictions across the United States and Europe tested market optimism over vaccine trials.
Most notably, the retail sales report released by the U.S. Commerce Department showed spending decelerating as the holiday shopping season approaches, amid a lack of fresh fiscal relief from Washington.
Against a basket of currencies the dollar =USD eased to 92.250, its lowest level since November 9.
“The U.S. Dollar drifted lower overnight following disappointing U.S. Retail Sales and with increasing concerns about the downstream effects of the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic”, wrote OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley to his clients.
“That leaves the Federal Reserve meeting well and truly ‘live’ in December, with further easing likely to add to the downward pressures on the U.S. Dollar heading into 2021”, he added.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday there was “a long way to go” to economic recovery.
Bitcoin BTC=BTSP, sometimes regarded as a haven asset, or at least a hedge against inflation, continued its surge over the $18,000 line, a milestone crossed for the first time in nearly three years.
Amid the uncertainty over the global economic recovery, the safe-haven Japanese yen climbed to a one-week high.
At 103.85 per dollar, the yen JPY= came back to its November 9 levels, recouping much of the losses it suffered last week after Pfizer announced it had developed a working COVID-19 vaccine.
The euro EUR= was rising about 0.2% at $1.1881 with investors seemingly not worried about Poland and Hungary blocking the EU’s 1.8 trillion euro ($2.14 trillion) financial package to revive an economy depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ALL WILL LIVE HAPPILY EVER AFTER”
“It seems likely that in December, when a summit with physical presence is planned, the EU will accept a compromise on the breach of the rule of law so that both countries can then save face and still accept the EU budget and the recovery fund”, Commerzbank strategist Antje Praefcke argued.
“And all will live happily ever after – and therefore no reason to sell the euro”, she added.
Budapest and Warsaw vetoed the adoption of the 1.1 trillion euro 2021-2027 EU budget and the 750 billion euro recovery fund on Monday because the budget law included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.
On the Brexit front, UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma said Britain hoped to get a Brexit trade deal but that the European Union had to understand it was now dealing with a sovereign nation.
The statement came after the Sun newspaper reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was told by British negotiators to expect a Brussels trade deal early next week, with “a possible landing zone” as soon as next Tuesday.
Sterling was rising about 0.3% to in morning trades to $1.3284 and in striking distance of peaks unseen since the beginning of September.
British inflation picked up by a little more than expected in October, pushed higher by prices for clothing and footwear and food as coronavirus restrictions tightened in much of the country.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Tuesday reported 502 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 211,475. Likewise, 2,878 people who were earlier infected with the virus are reported to have recovered in the past 24 hours as per the la Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seventeen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,247. 502 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 211,475. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
DHANUSHA: In its attempt to kickstart a beginning for an accessible public transportation system, the Province-2 government is preparing to run public vehicles. For this purpose, the Province Government has already bought five buses in the first phase. Physical Development Minister for the Pro Read More...
BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today. Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States has hosted more than 1 million international students for the fifth consecutive year, according to the 2020 Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange. The report, covering the 2019 – 2020 US academic year, was released by the Institute of International Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 339 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total infections, 146 are females and 193 are males. In the last 24 hours, 289 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,617,023 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
MUMBAI: India are capable of repeating their heroics from their successful 2018-19 test tour in Australia even though the hosts are stronger this time with the return of batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, India's Cheteshwar Pujara has said. Both Warner and Smith were unavailable for Australia Read More...