Qantas Airways brings domestic flight sale to boost Covid-19 hit tourism industry

KATHMANDU: Qantas Airways of Australia, one of the world’s oldest airways, has brought promotional domestic flight sale during a time when the tourism industry has slumped greatly due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.
The company is bringing 350,000 discounted fares which might boost the virus-hit tourism sector of Australia. The promotional flights will remain till July 10.
According to Qantas, the flights are part of the ongoing struggle to revive Australia’s tourism sector.
A Qantas official shared that this might help to stimulate demand and encourage people to go on holidays, and visit family and friends while also helping to get more of their people back working again.
The Airways also provides flexibility regarding travel date with fares available for use throughout August, September and October.
The list of flights on the category of Love Australia Sale is provided below.
|Destination (from Sydney)
|One way fare
|Gold Coast (Coolangatta)
|$109
|Brisbane
|$115
|Albury
|$119
|Armidale
|$119
|Coffs Harbour
|$119
|Port Macquarie
|$119
|Tamworth
|$119
|Ballina (Byron)
|$129
|Bendigo
|$129
|Canberra
|$129
|Dubbo
|$129
|Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore)
|$129
|Melbourne
|$129
|Moree
|$129
|Orange (Ends Tue 31 Dec 2030)
|$129
|Wagga Wagga
|$129
|Adelaide
|$139
|Hobart
|$149
|Cairns
|$169
|Hamilton Island
|$179
|Mildura
|$179
|Townsville
|$179
|Darwin
|$219
|Alice Springs
|$249
|Longreach
|$279
Source: qantas.com/au/en
