Qantas Airways brings domestic flight sale to boost Covid-19 hit tourism industry

KATHMANDU: Qantas Airways of Australia, one of the world’s oldest airways, has brought promotional domestic flight sale during a time when the tourism industry has slumped greatly due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The company is bringing 350,000 discounted fares which might boost the virus-hit tourism sector of Australia. The promotional flights will remain till July 10.

According to Qantas, the flights are part of the ongoing struggle to revive Australia’s tourism sector.

A Qantas official shared that this might help to stimulate demand and encourage people to go on holidays, and visit family and friends while also helping to get more of their people back working again.

The Airways also provides flexibility regarding travel date with fares available for use throughout August, September and October.

The list of flights on the category of Love Australia Sale is provided below.

Destination (from Sydney) One way fare
Gold Coast (Coolangatta) $109
Brisbane $115
Albury $119
Armidale $119
Coffs Harbour $119
Port Macquarie $119
Tamworth $119
Ballina (Byron) $129
Bendigo $129
Canberra $129
Dubbo $129
Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore) $129
Melbourne $129
Moree $129
Orange (Ends Tue 31 Dec 2030) $129
Wagga Wagga $129
Adelaide $139
Hobart $149
Cairns $169
Hamilton Island $179
Mildura $179
Townsville $179
Darwin $219
Alice Springs $249
Longreach $279

Source: qantas.com/au/en

