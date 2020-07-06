Qantas Airways brings domestic flight sale to boost Covid-19 hit tourism industry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Qantas Airways of Australia, one of the world’s oldest airways, has brought promotional domestic flight sale during a time when the tourism industry has slumped greatly due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The company is bringing 350,000 discounted fares which might boost the virus-hit tourism sector of Australia. The promotional flights will remain till July 10.

According to Qantas, the flights are part of the ongoing struggle to revive Australia’s tourism sector.

A Qantas official shared that this might help to stimulate demand and encourage people to go on holidays, and visit family and friends while also helping to get more of their people back working again.

The Airways also provides flexibility regarding travel date with fares available for use throughout August, September and October.

The list of flights on the category of Love Australia Sale is provided below.

Destination (from Sydney) One way fare Gold Coast (Coolangatta) $109 Brisbane $115 Albury $119 Armidale $119 Coffs Harbour $119 Port Macquarie $119 Tamworth $119 Ballina (Byron) $129 Bendigo $129 Canberra $129 Dubbo $129 Sunshine Coast (Maroochydore ) $129 Melbourne $129 Moree $129 Orange (Ends Tue 31 Dec 2030) $129 Wagga Wagga $129 Adelaide $139 Hobart $149 Cairns $169 Hamilton Island $179 Mildura $179 Townsville $179 Darwin $219 Alice Springs $249 Longreach $279

Source: qantas.com/au/en

