KATHMANDU: Rastriya Banijya Bank (RBB) has contributed Rs 10.50 million to the COVID-19 Fund established by the government for the treatment and control the spread of coronavirus in the country, as per a media release.

Despite the nationwide lockdown in place, the bank has been providing its banking services, including remittance, clearing, L/C, among others.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

