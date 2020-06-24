Returnees face hurdles during repatriation

KATHMANDU, JUNE 23
People who had gone abroad for various purposes and got stuck there due to travel restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus contagion are now returning home. However, they have faced many obstacles whether it was while booking their repatriation flights tickets, staying in quarantine or while doing their medical check-ups.
A traveller who had gone to Thailand has expressed her dissatisfaction with the government’s repatriation procedure.
She said that she paid Rs 47,300 to return home whereas the normal cost for a flight ticket is Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000.
“And throughout the process I was constantly made to feel that I was one among the privileged. For some people the price might be okay but what about migrant workers who have been stranded abroad for months with little to no savings,” she said seeking anonymity.
“While the government had made efforts, the whole thing could have been much better with better managerial skills. It wasn’t just a question of finance and budget but proper coordination between the government bodies, embassies and authorities placed in the airport and holding centre who could have made things easier, safer and much better,” she added.
Workers returning from labour destinations are happy to be able to return home in times of such crisis. However, they are disappointed with the government’s rescue process whereby they had to pay quite a bit for the airfare and hotel stay. As it is, migrants have to pay more money than the amount specified by the government while going abroad for employment.
Subash Jirel of Dolakha had gone to the United Arab Emirates to work in a food processing company about 15 months ago. Jirel, who stayed in a hotel in Kathmandu after his return, said that he paid Rs 200,000 to the manpower company when he went to the UAE. The government has fixed Rs 10,000 for going to UAE with free visa and free ticket provision. “The government should treat us fairly when the situation is bad in the labour destinations.”
Jirel said that he was forced to return home due to the coronavirus pandemic and he had started repaying his loan within seven months of going to the UAE.
“I had to take a loan when I went to the UAE as I had to pay the manpower company and now when I return I have to pay the government for the rescue. The government should not have charged us for the rescue,” Jirel said.
Similarly, Amar Badu from Darchula said that he is disappointed the government asked them to pay for the repatriation.
He returned from Qatar on his own expense and it had been only nine months that he had gone there for employment.
“When we go abroad the manpower agencies cheat us and now when we have to return due to the coronavirus the government asks us to pay for the rescue,” he lamented.
Badu said that he feels like he has been cheated by both the government and manpower companies.
Those who have returned said that they have faced problems from the time they landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport and were shifted to holding centres. “The medical staffers and security personnel were misbehaving with us,” said Jirel. “We didn’t receive proper treatment, medicine, food and other necessary things in quarantine.”
KATHMANDU On June 11, the government relaxed the ongoing lockdown despite Nepal continuing to register new coronavirus cases. The decision was made to alleviate humanitarian and economic crisis. The lockdown is being eased in different phases. With the easing, a few private businesses includin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus transmission tally has crossed the 10,000 mark on Tuesday with the confirmation of 538 new cases. As of today, 10,099 cases have been reported, according to the Health Ministry. Likewise, according to the latest update, 76 people -- 68 males and eight females -- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus infection death toll has advanced to 24 on Tuesday with the confirmation of yet another death. A 45-year-old man from Dullu-3, Dailekh, undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Surkhet Provincial Hospital passed away on Monday evening. He was transferred to Surkhet H Read More...
LONDON: The United Kingdom's suspected COVID-19 death toll has hit 54,089, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that underline the country's status as one of the worst hit in the world. The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates Read More...
WELLINGTON: The number of global coronavirus cases continued to surge Tuesday in many large countries that have been lifting lockdowns, including the US, even as new infections stabilized or dropped in parts of Western Europe. India has been recording about 15,000 new infections each day, and som Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 186,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 271,584 Rapid Diagn Read More...
LAHORE: Pakistan cricketers Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan have tested positive for COVID-19 after being screened in Rawalpindi ahead of their tour of England next month, the country's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday. "The players had shown no symptoms until they were tested in Read More...
LONDON: More than 9.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 472,758 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 201 Read More...