KATHMANDU, JULY 5
The Locusts Information Centre (LIC) has stated that the risk of a new swarm of locusts entering the country is gradually declining due to the changing direction of the wind.
Citing the Swarm Trajectory Prediction managed by the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the centre has stated that the nearest locust swarm from Nepal is located at Chaurara Tehsil of Uttar Pradesh in India, located at the Uttar Pradesh-Madhya Pradesh border which is 578 kilometres away from Bhairahawa.
The swarm that covers about 70 hectares of land and is composed of immature adults has been predicted to move southwards. Moreover, the wind direction of Nepal has also changed from east to west as compared to the north to south direction a few days back. Hence, the centre has predicted that the new swarm of locusts will probably not travel towards Nepal.
Meanwhile, the ongoing monsoon season has also divided the groups of locusts entering Nepal. As per LIC, a large group of locusts has divided into smaller groups which are travelling from one place to another due to which damage on crops has been low so far.
The centre has also stated that no new reports of locusts and damages in any district have been reported at the moment.
The LIC, however, has mentioned that locusts might come again if the wind direction changes. Hence, all the authorities have been directed to remain alert.
So far, locusts have travelled around 52 districts in the country.
The pests have damaged crops over 1,100 hectares of land in eight districts. As per the report compiled by the centre, locusts have damaged maize, vegetables, paddy and fruits farms in Dang, Palpa, Pyuthan, Makawanpur, Sindhuli, Kapilvastu, Rupandehi and Rolpa.
On June 27, locusts were sighted in Bara and Parsa. Prior to that, locusts were seen in Nepal in 1962. Back then, the swarm had invaded crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other districts, inflicting much damage to crops.
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Under the government’s evacuation schedule, a total of 1,082 migrant workers were repatriated today from five destinations. A total of seven flights were conducted today. Of them, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted three flights and Himalaya Airlines conducted two f Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 4 Bullion price in the domestic market declined in the trading week between June 28 and July 3. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 91,300 per tola on Sunday and it remained constant on Monday. On Tuesd Read More...
TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days. Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus. Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon begins to peak with downpour being a constant everyday feature in the past couple of weeks, people across various parts of the country are facing increased risk of floods and other season related disasters in the coming days. Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that t Read More...
KATHMANDU: After wrapping up the meeting with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas, co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has now reached the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar. Dahal and PM KP Sharma Oli have now begun what is being observed as decisi Read More...
NAIROBI: The crunch of young locusts comes with nearly every step. The worst outbreak of the voracious insects in Kenya in 70 years is far from over, and their newest generation is now finding its wings for proper flight. The livelihoods of millions of already vulnerable people in East Africa ar Read More...
NEW DELHI: Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India’s 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split int Read More...