‘Rs 250 billion worth stimulus package required’

Kathmandu, May 24
A special committee formed by the Nepali Congress to study the impact of COVID-19 and suggest a way forward submitted its report to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday, suggesting the need to introduce a stimulus package worth Rs 250 billion to help businesses revive and cope with challenges caused by the pandemic.
The report prepared under the coordination of party leader Binod Chaudhary states that the government, through Nepal Rastra Bank, should float interest free loan to businesses affected by the pandemic.
The committee also suggested that the loan repayment period for businesses be deferred by six months to three years, depending on the nature of business and type of loan.
