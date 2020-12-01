Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Stating it is closely monitoring the activities in the share market, Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) has advised investors to invest in the secondary market wisely, issuing notice on Monday.

SEBON has said investors should analyse the performance of the listed companies before investing rather than be swayed by hearsay.

As per the securities market regulator, there are now more than 800,000 investors participating in the primary market, the number of demat accounts has reached 2.18 million, which is around 7.25 per cent of the country’s population and more than 85 per cent of transactions being carried out at Nepse is done online — all of which SEBON has attributed to reforms and development initiatives of the board.

