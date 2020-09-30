KATHMANDU: Soaltee Westend Premier Nepalgunj has been recognised with ‘Award for Environment-Friendly and Sustainable Development’ at the 41st World Tourism Day by the Nepal government, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation.
Known for pioneering in high-end tourism in Nepal since 1960, with Soaltee Hotel in Kathmandu, the company has taken another step by setting up Nepal’s most state-of-the art eco-friendly hotel, as per a media release.
Soaltee Westend Premier Nepalgunj is the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Category hotel in Nepal, certified by the US Green Building Council. From the design stage to the eco-friendly energy saving practices followed which reduces pollution and sets very high standard for energy-saving and eco friendly criteria.
