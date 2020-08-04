Sushil Bhatta appointed IBN CEO

KATHMANDU: Sushil Bhatta, a member of the National Planning Commission, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Investment Board Nepal (IBN).
The Cabinet meeting on Monday decided to appoint Bhatta to IBN’s top post which was vacant since then CEO Maha Prasad Adhikari was appointed as the governor of Nepal Rastra Bank on April 6.
The committee formed to appoint IBN CEO, which was led by Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada, had recommended Bhatta, Saroj Koirala and Ram Krishna Khatiwada as potential candidates from 12 contenders.
Originally from Dadeldhura, Bhatta has expertise in banking and hydropower, among other sectors.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 4, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
