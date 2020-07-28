Suzuki launches new Vitara Brezza

KATHMANDU: CG|Motocorp, the authorised distributor of Suzuki cars in Nepal and automotive division of CG|Holdings, has unveiled all-new powerful Vitara Brezza in the Nepali Market.
In its newest form, compact SUV Vitara Brezza offers enhanced sportiness, bolder looks, stronger stance, premium interiors, and a host of new features. Equipped with the powerful 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine, Vitara Brezza is sure to delight customers, as per a media release.
The compact SUV will be offered with five-speed manual transmission and two variants Vxi and Zxi+. Launched in 2016, the Vitara Brezza became an instant hit as it took the market by storm, emerging as the most awarded compact SUV.
The all-new Vitara Brezza is equipped with the first in segment dual chamber LED projector headlamps, auto folding ORVM is adding to already long list of modern features like 17.78 touchscreen smart play studio, auto A/C, voice command, smart key, LED foglamps, auto-dimming IRVM, rain sensing wipers, cruise controls, diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The car comes with a complete safety package as standard.
State-of-the-art TECT chassis, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, pedestrian protection system, reverse sensor, ISOFIX child anchorage, and seat belt pretension with force limiter, immobiliser coming in as standard.
