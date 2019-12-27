Suzuki Super Saturday programme

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: CG|Motocorp, the authorised distributor of Suzuki four-wheelers to Nepal and automotive division of CG|Holdings, is organising ‘Super Saturday’ programme on December 28.

The one-day offer will boost super offers in the purchase of Suzuki four-wheelers, as per a media release. Customers can get additional discounts on top of regular showroom discounts, exchange bonus of up to Rs 100,000, free one-year insurance on purchase of Suzuki vehicles along with free fiscal year taxes and ownership transfers.

According to the company, the offer will be available from all 36 networks of Suzuki across the country.

Suzuki cars have the largest product range in Nepal, including Alto, Spresso, Celerio, Wagon R, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Scross, Ertiga, XL6, Eeco van, Eeco cargo and Super carry.

A version of this article appears in print on December 27, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook