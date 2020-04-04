Tara Air ferrying essential supplies

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Due to the lockdown imposed by Nepal government as a preventive measure to control the spread of COVID-19, the remote and rural areas of western Nepal are facing shortage of food supplies, including basic items like rice and salt.

To overcome this situation, Nepal Food Corporation had requested Tara Air to ferry essential food supplies to Simikot, Humla, located in the mountainous region of far west Nepal. Tara Air, a sister concern of Yeti Airlines, has already started ferrying the goods from Thursday with necessary approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, as per a media release.

Likewise, during various projects of Nepal Food Corporation and World Food Programme, Tara Air has always been operating its flights by carrying food supplies to help eradicate food crisis in the region.

