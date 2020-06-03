Taskforce says less threat of locust infestation in Nepal

KATHMANDU, JUNE 2
A taskforce formed to study the possible impact of locust invasion in Nepal has said that the possibility of locusts migrating to Nepal is highly unlikely as the monsoon season has started in the country.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) had formed a taskforce on May 26 to study the possibility of desert locusts that are wreaking havoc in various countries including India migrating to Nepal. The panel had also been asked to recommend ways to protect the crops and prevent widespread damage.
Taskforce coorindator Sahadev Humagain, who is also the chief of Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre, stated that their study has revealed the locusts are unlikely to migrate to Nepal.
“After studying the migration trend of locusts and climate impacts, we have concluded that they are moving from east to west, which means there is a low chance of the locusts migrating to Nepal,” he said, adding, “However, it has to be enlisted as dangerous insect that can damage agricultural produces.”
He further said the taskforce will submit its report by Wednesday with recommendations of precaution measures to be adopted to prevent the impact of locusts in Nepal.
Meanwhile, Rajendra Prasad Bhari, MoALD secretary, also stated that agriculture experts from Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) have also stated that the locusts may not travel through Nepal as the monsoon has already started in the country.
“We held a meeting with the FAO a few days ago, in which they suggested some prevention measures that we are following at the moment,” he said, “They also stated that the rainfall affects the travel route of locusts hence, there is low chance of locusts coming to Nepal.”
He, however, said that the taskforce formed by MoALD has revealed that a few small groups of locusts could enter Nepal from the far western region. The ministry will take the needful action to prevent its impact, he added.
Prior to this, the insects were seen in Nepal in 1962.
Back then, the swarm had attacked crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other districts damaging a large number of crops.
This year, starting from northern Africa the swarm of insects has travelled via Sudan, Iran and Pakistan and then to Rajasthan in India and currently it is affecting crops in Delhi. Thus, the stakeholders have been warning the government to be alert and make preparations to curb infestation.
SAN SALVADOR: Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic. EL Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 peo Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL: The first astronauts launched by SpaceX declared victory Monday in NASA’s cosmic capture-the-flag game. They quickly claimed the prize left behind at the International Space Station nearly a decade ago by the last crew to launch from the US. “Congratulations, SpaceX, you go Read More...
Kathmandu Cycling to his place of work, Dr Paban Sharma, Professor at Patan Academy of Health Sciences, has had to face the brunt of the police officials on more than one occasion. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 24, Sharma’s preferred means of commute has been h Read More...
VATICAN CITY: If you've ever dreamed of being in the Sistine Chapel without feeling like you are craning your neck in a packed open-top tourist bus, now is your chance. The Vatican Museums re-opened to the public on Monday after being closed for nearly three months because of the coronavirus lock Read More...
Kathmandu, June 2 Although the government had restricted operations of domestic and international flights in the wake of nationwide lockdown, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), has been conducting chartered flights under special conditions. According to the Corporation, a Read More...
In the last two decades, the world has witnessed a dramatic shift in both its educational and technical landscapes. Nepal has attempted to follow suit. I grew up in a middle class family in south eastern Nepal. We did not have a computer at home, let alone a cell phone. My family used a dial up p Read More...
KATHMANDU: Fifty-four additional people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Karnali Province, on Tuesday. As of today, five districts of the province have witnessed cases of COVID-19. With the newly confirmed infections, number of cases has reached 252 in the province. Until Read More...
Local youths playing cricket to spend time during lockdown with their mask on for safety in Kshetrapati, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/ THT Read More...