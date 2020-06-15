Tax collection inevitable to fulfil state’s financial liabilities: FinMin

KATHMANDU, JUNE 14
Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada today said that the government is under severe financial crisis amid low revenue collection as a result of which the government is under extreme pressure to cover state operation expenditures.
Addressing questions raised by lawmakers on the Economic Bill for fiscal year 2020-21 which was passed by the House of Representatives today, Khatiwada said the government requires almost Rs 40 billion a month for state operations while low revenue collection in the recent months have made state operations more challenging.
“There is a huge gap between revenue collection and state expenditure from mid-May to mid-June. As a result of different obstacles in tax collection due to the spread of COVID-19, the monthly revenue collection in recent months stands at merely Rs 15 billion while expenditure is over Rs 40 billion,” he informed.
Due to low revenue collection, Khatiwada said that recurrent expenditure under different headings including salary payment of civil servants has been affected. As a result, he informed that the government is mulling over mobilising resources from different funds to meet the recurrent expenditure demands.
“As the government is being unable to fulfil recurrent expenditure liabilities through revenue collection, we are compelled to use resources of different government funds to maintain state operation intact,” the finance minister added.
Amid the government already facing resource crisis due to low revenue collection, a recent verdict of the Supreme Court which has directed the government to collect taxes from businesses only one month after the lockdown is completely over has added financial pressure on the government.
Though the Ministry of Finance had asked businesses to clear all tax dues within June 7, it had extended the tax payment deadline till June 21. However, the recent direction from the apex court means that businesses are not obliged to clear taxes within the given time and the government is expected to face severe financial crisis.
“There are no options other than to collect pending tax dues from businesses to meet different financial liabilities of the government,” said Khatiwada, adding that the government will basically use resources of government funds that are inactive.
The government is also focusing on internal borrowing to meet its financial liabilities. As of today, the government has collected Rs 165 billion through internal borrowing. However, collecting large amount of internal borrowing is also taken as wrong as doing so will directly affect the flow of credit from banks and financial institutions to the business community.
Rautahat, June 13 Indian nationals, who took control of the body of the youth killed in Armed Police Force’s firing at Dasgaja area, staged a protest last night in Sarlahi. Bikesh Kumar, 27, was killed when APF personnel deployed for border security opened fire in self-defence at Narayanpur Read More...
POKHARA: Two bodies of the persons missing in the landslide that occurred in Kushma Municipality-2 of Parbat district on Saturday night, have been found on Sunday morning. According to police, their identities are yet to be established. Earlier, three person were killed while six persons h Read More...
Kavre, June 13 A 75-bed quarantine shelter is in the cards at Dhulikhel Campus of Dhulikhel Municipality-7 of Kavre to keep the residents of remote areas of the district, who are likely to return home from abroad. “Three local levels in the district are very remote, so in view of the difficu Read More...
Pokhara, June 13 With swab samples piling up at Gandaki Province Public Health Lab and increasing COVID-19 cases among people returning from India, local levels are all set to procure PCR machines for COVID-19 test on their own. Many local levels of Tanahun, Baglung and Gorkha have already tak Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA: A 36-year-old person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Gulmi district on Saturday night. He is the second person to die of coronavirus infection in the district. The person from Dhurkot Rural Municipality-4 died while undergoing treatment in Tamghas District Hospital at 9:20 Read More...
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has reduced the airfare for repatriation flights, particularly from labour destinations. Following widespread criticism over high ticket price for the repatriation flights, the airfare has been slashed by up to 20 Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...