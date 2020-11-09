TCL launches P715 and P615 4K TVs

KATHMANDU: TCL, which is globally recognised for offering affordable television sets, has launched the new P715 and P615 4K mid-range television series in Nepal. The TCL 4K Android TVs come pre-installed with a wide range of global and local apps that bring unlimited on-demand content. All models in the range feature 4K resolution screens and Android TV software. The company has said that the TCL P715 will come powered with artificial intelligence and far field voice recognition. It is available in 75-inch screen size. The entire TV range will be 4K and will run on the latest 9 Pie version of Android.
The HDR10 format for high dynamic range content is supported on the TCL P715. Meanwhile, TCL P615 will be available in 43-inch and 50- inch screen sizes. The P615 offers a stunning viewing experience with 4K HDR — astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, captivating colour, and enhanced detail retention. It comes with Android operating system featuring a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms plus users can download more via the Google Play Store. Additionally, with built-in Google Assistant, P615 allows users to control TV with voice commands.
CG EOL is authorised distributor for TCL products in Nepal.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has carried out 30 sting operations in the current fiscal year. The various sting operations carried out by the CIAA led to the arrest of many civil servants up to the Joint Secretary level. The civil servants harassing serv Read More...
HAVANA: Hundreds of thousands of Cubans began evacuating their homes on Saturday as Tropical Storm Eta neared the Caribbean island’s southern coast, threatening torrential rain and flooding after killing dozens in Central America. The storm is expected to make landfall in central Cuba overnight, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 2,817 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453. Of the total infections, 1,166 are females and 1,651 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,533 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,533 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday. Of the total infections, 710 are females and 823 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 21 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,108. 2,817 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 194,453. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
MUMBAI: India counted 45,674 new cases of the coronavirus, taking total cases to 8.5 million, health ministry data showed on Sunday as the daily increase remained at half the peak seen in September despite a series of religious festivals. India has the second-highest caseload in the world, be Read More...
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said several teams could win the Premier League this season, dismissing suggestions of a two-horse race between his side and Manchester City for the title. City and Liverpool have dominated the Premier League the past few seasons, with Pep Guardiola's City clai Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari extended congratulations to the President-elect of the US, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris. Taking to Twitter this morning, President Bhandari expressed her belief that during the term of the democratic leaders Biden and Harris, the relat Read More...