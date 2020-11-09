TCL launches P715 and P615 4K TVs

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: TCL, which is globally recognised for offering affordable television sets, has launched the new P715 and P615 4K mid-range television series in Nepal. The TCL 4K Android TVs come pre-installed with a wide range of global and local apps that bring unlimited on-demand content. All models in the range feature 4K resolution screens and Android TV software. The company has said that the TCL P715 will come powered with artificial intelligence and far field voice recognition. It is available in 75-inch screen size. The entire TV range will be 4K and will run on the latest 9 Pie version of Android.

The HDR10 format for high dynamic range content is supported on the TCL P715. Meanwhile, TCL P615 will be available in 43-inch and 50- inch screen sizes. The P615 offers a stunning viewing experience with 4K HDR — astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast, captivating colour, and enhanced detail retention. It comes with Android operating system featuring a wide range of on-demand entertainment platforms plus users can download more via the Google Play Store. Additionally, with built-in Google Assistant, P615 allows users to control TV with voice commands.

CG EOL is authorised distributor for TCL products in Nepal.

A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

