TGAN urges MoCTCA to ensure jobs for trekking guides

KATHMANDU, JUNE 14
The Trekking Guide Association of Nepal (TGAN) has urged the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) to ensure jobs for those trekking guides who have become jobless due to the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Submitting a letter to the ministry on Friday, TGAN has informed MoCTCA that around 22,000 trekking guides and 35,000 trekking workers are in trouble at the moment.
“We have informed MoCTCA regarding the current situation of trekking workers and also tabled our demands with a few suggestions too,” said Sharki Sherpa, general secretary of TGAN. As per him, TGAN has requested the ministry to mobilise workers in other alternative works like cleaning, maintaining and marking trekking trails, national parks, conservation areas and base camps.
“The only difference will be earlier we had been doing these works for free but this time we are seeking payment,” Sherpa said, adding, “Meanwhile the government should arrange loans for workers for their survival till they get back to work.”
The association has also urged the government to arrange skill-based training for trekking guides till the industry gets back to normal. “Guides are free right now and the industry is unlikely to resume anytime soon so the government can provide skillbased training to guides by taking advantage of this time by embracing safety measures,” he added.
As the seasonal workers are in more trouble due to the lockdown TGAN has also asked for unemployment allowance for their survival. “Instead of workers staying idle it would be better for both the workers and tourism sector to mobilise workers in maintaining our resources,” Sherpa said. “The government should take immediate action instead of taking decisions only.”
Earlier, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai had announced the government would mobilise tourism workers in other areas, however no such step has been taken yet.
Pokhara, June 13 With swab samples piling up at Gandaki Province Public Health Lab and increasing COVID-19 cases among people returning from India, local levels are all set to procure PCR machines for COVID-19 test on their own. Many local levels of Tanahun, Baglung and Gorkha have already tak Read More...
Sarlahi, June 13 Trafficking of small and light weapons has posed security threats in Tarai districts including Sarlahi, which share the border with India. Such weapons are easily available in markets along the border areas and they are used in criminal activities. District Police Office, Sarl Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 Claims for the coronavirus insurance scheme that the insurance companies had launched are being made in recent days and a couple of them have already received their insurance amount. Among the people who had bought the coronavirus insurance plan, six of the infected patients Read More...
BEIJING: A tanker truck exploded on a highway in southeastern China on Saturday, killing 18 people and injuring at least 189 others, authorities said. The explosion caused extensive damage to nearby buildings. One photo showed firefighters hosing down a row of buildings with blown-out facades wel Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 After the government decided to ease the nationwide lockdown and allow industries and businesses in certain sectors to resume operations, the consumption of electricity has increased significantly. According to Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA)’s data, energy consumption s Read More...
ATLANTA: An Atlanta police officer was fired following the fatal shooting of a black man and another officer was placed on administrative duty, the police department announced early Sunday. The moves follows the Saturday resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the F Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The price of gold in the domestic market has been rising significantly even during the lockdown as investors in international market are investing in the bullion, which is considered a safe-haven investment, due to the growing threat of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the pric Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 The tourism sector stakeholders have recommended the government to incorporate provisions for promoting sustainable tourism and generating more jobs in the sector through the new Tourism Act. As the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has prepared a draf Read More...