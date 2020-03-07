‘There won’t be any shortage of medicines’

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 6

Amid rumours that India’s ban on the export of 26 types of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) that are used to manufacture medicines could hit the domestic market, Nepali pharmaceutical firms have assured that the market has enough stock of drugs and their raw materials to meet the market demand for at least three months.

Issuing a press statement today, Association of Pharmaceuticals Producers of Nepal (APPON) clarified that pharmaceutical firms are committed to ensuring enough supply of drugs in the market and urged the public not to panic despite the ban imposed by the Indian government.

India recently decided to impose a restriction on the export of 26 types of APIs, including life-saving drugs. “We have enough stock of necessary drugs, raw materials and packaging materials. Moreover, the export of raw materials from China has gradually resumed,” said Biplav Adhikari, general secretary of APPON, adding that the supply situation of drugs in the market is normal.

Moreover, APPON said that they will import raw materials from other countries besides India and China, if necessary, to ensure availability of adequate amount of drugs in the domestic market.

As per APPON, 62 firms have been producing alleopathic drugs in the country so far while 42 new factories are being constructed. “Nepal is self-reliant in more than 75 per cent of drugs. We assure that there will not be a scarcity of any type of drug produced in Nepal,” said APPON officials.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities are also seen flexible towards supplying necessary drugs and raw materials to Nepal, as per government officials. The Indian government has already sought a list of the essential drugs and other necessary APIs it needs to supply to Nepal after the government corresponded with the Indian government to provide the necessary raw materials and life-saving medicines.

Earlier, India had banned the export of APIs that are used to produce paracetamol, tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir and vitamin B1, B6, B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin salts, neomycin, clindamycin salts and hormones, such as progesterone, among others, which are essential during pregnancy and menstruation.

