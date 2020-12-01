KATHMANDU: On the occasion of its 23rd anniversary, SEJON has honoured Prashannaa Chitrakar, senior journalist of The Himalayan Times, for her yearslong contribution to the business sector through her profession.
Along with Chitrakar, SEJON also honoured senior journalists Laxman Humagain of Janata TV, Ekraj Pathak of Rastriya Samachar Samiti and Lok Bahadur Chapagain of Capital magazine. Meanwhile, Sovit Thapaliya from Clickmandu and Balkrishna Gyawali from Nagarik Daily received SEJON award along with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 each.
Similarly, Jiban Basnet from Naya Patrika Daily received Hydro fellowship while Laxmi Sapkota from Karobar National Daily received the Late Sanjay Neupane fellowship.
