Tourism stakeholders may be disappointed

KATHMANDU, MAY 27
Stakeholders of tourism industry — one of the hardest hit sectors due to the coronavirus pandemic — that are expecting to have their demands addressed through the budget may be in for a huge disappointment. The line ministry has said that the fiscal budget 2020-21 that is to be unveiled tomorrow will be along the lines of government’s policies and programmes that was announced on May 15.
“We’ve prepared our programmes for next fiscal after studying the impact of COV- ID-19 and almost all of them were mentioned in the policies and programmes, so the budget won’t have anything extra,” said Rudra Singh Tamang, spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA).
He, however, assured that the ministry will bring programmes to recover the losses due to COVID-19 on the tourism industry.
Meanwhile, the ministry has said that the budget allocated for next fiscal will be mobilised primarily for infrastructure development.
“Completion of ongoing airport projects and feasibility studies for construction of new airports will be prioritised.”
Ministry of Finance has set budget ceiling of Rs 33 billion for MoCTCA for next fiscal against Rs 25.44 billion allocated in the current fiscal.
Although the ministry had announced the work of transforming Tribhuvan International Airport into a boutique airport by January 1, the completion deadline has been pushed back and it is now hoping to complete the work within this year.
Similar to the current fiscal, the ministry will be allocating budget for completing construction of Gautam Buddha International Airport (GBIA) and Pokhara International Airport (PIA) next fiscal, Tamang said. It has to be noted that the government had aimed to complete GBIA by March this year, but that deadline has also been missed already.
“We also aim to start the construction of Nijgadh International Airport in the next fiscal,” he said. “Along with that budget will be mobilised for the renovation of domestic airports as well.”
For the next fiscal year, the ministry has again taken forth its plan to build a domestic airport in Kavrepalanchowk.
The plan was first introduced by late tourism minister Rabindra Adhikari, but has so far failed to materialise following widespread public criticism.
MoCTCA is also mulling over conducting feasibility study of building an airport at Chuhandanda, Terhathum.
The ministry is also mobilising budget for construction of hill stations and hotels and resorts with full tourist facilities, he said.
“The budget will also promote agro tourism in collaboration with tourist standard hotels and resorts,” he said, “This will help produce and promote organic products.”
LOS ANGELES: It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. But as Hollywood grappl Read More...
TOKYO: A Japanese man suspected of killing 36 people and injuring dozens in an arson attack at an animation studio last July was arrested on Wednesday after spending 10 months in hospital for treatment. Police had issued an arrest warrant for Shinji Aoba at the time of the fire but had been unabl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Walt Disney Co will present its proposal for a phased reopening of its Orlando, Florida, theme parks to a local task force on Wednesday, the company said in a statement. Disney closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the nove Read More...
KATHMANDU: All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) President Karma Tsering Sherpa during a video interview said that nationality is weak in the Madhesi community. ANFA President Sherpa, during the interview with Durbin Nepal, made the controversial remark that Madhesi community needed a lesson on n Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 If restrictions lift slowly in Nepal, cash transactions will increase. Here is how to protect yourself The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is currently no evidence to confirm or disprove that COVID-19 can be transmitted through coins or banknotes. However, it Read More...
DHANGADHI: Ward chairperson of Krishnapur Municipality-7 in Kanchanpur district fell unconscious and died on Tuesday night. According to Raikawar Bichawa-based Area Police Office, Ward Chair Kallu Rana (58) who had engaged himself in the management of quarantine centre at local National Secondary Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 As the number of COVID-19 cases mount in Nepal, these precautions are critical The World Health Organization (WHO) has these recommendations on precautions to be taken while cleaning fruits and vegetables during the time of COVID-19 pandemic. These recommendations hav Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 350 Nepali citizens who had been living in quarantine facilities in India have been let into the country through Raxaul-Birgunj border point, on Wednesday. Of the total returnees, 222 were pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu Kashmir and had been quarantined in Katra quaran Read More...