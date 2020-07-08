Transporters submit vehicle keys to banks

KATHMANDU, JULY 7
Agitating transport entrepreneurs have started submitting keys of their vehicles to banks and financial institutions, stating that they are not in a position to repay loans and interest at the moment as public transportation service has been completely halted for almost four months.
Stating that BFIs have started pressuring transport entrepreneurs to clear outstanding dues at a time when transporters had zero business since the government imposed the lockdown on March 24, the Prithivi Highway Bus Operators Association today submitted vehicle keys to different banks.
The association today submitted vehicle keys of 30 buses to NMB Bank, 25 keys to Muktinath Bikas Bank, 17 keys to Garima Bank and 18 vehicle keys to Prime Bank in Pokhara.
Yogendra Bahadur KC, president of the association, said transport entrepreneurs were compelled to hand over vehicle keys to banks as BFIs were constantly pressuring transporters to clear their instalments and interest while the government was showing no interest in addressing the concerns raised by transport entrepreneurs.
According to KC, the Federation of Nepalese National Transport Entrepreneurs had officially requested the government to defer loan and interest payment period for transport entrepreneurs by at least six months.
He added that transport entrepreneurs had no other option as the government was indifferent to their concerns.
“We are not saying that we will not pay bank dues. However, making payments at a time when transporters have done no business for months is not possible,” added KC.
The association, which submitted keys of 90 vehicles today, plans to submit vehicle keys of almost 400 buses within the next few days to BFIs.
Transport entrepreneurs say that almost 70 per cent cost of vehicles is financed through BFIs.
The FNNTE is also preparing to launch a nationwide protest against the government’s apathy towards the public transportation sector.
Saroj Sitaula, general secretary of FNNTE, said the federation would soon announce its protest programmes.
While transport entrepreneurs have been pressuring the government to resume public transportation service, the government is in no mood to allow public vehicles to ply along roads amid increasing cases of coronavirus.
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
DADELDHURA, JULY 6 As many as 175 people have died by suicide during the nationwide lockdown in Sudurpaschim Province. Police said that suicide deaths have been reported from all nine districts of the province from March 24 till date. Police said suicide deaths were more common among males com Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The agriculture sector could become a source of inclusive growth when millions are expected to be rendered jobless in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, according to experts. Addressing a virtual event organised today to highlight the 2020 Global Food Policy Report (GFPR) Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 6 The Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DoFTQC) has set the standard for juices and beverages. As per the department, the new standard for beverages and juices has been introduced to ensure healthy competition in the domestic market. “The new standard will Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday appointed its joint secretary Bhakta Bahadur Dhakal as the acting Member Secretary of the National Sports Council. Dhakal, chief of the Sports Department at the Ministry, will be incharge of the Council until the next provision, said the NSC i Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday honoured four sports journalists with sports journalism awards. Minister Jagat Bahadur Sunar and Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya handed over appreciation letters along with Rs 50,000 each to Dhruba Kumar Tuladhar, Roshan Singh Raut, Keshav Read More...
Kathmandu, July 6 Star Nepali legspinner Sandeep Lamichhane has been picked up by Jamaica Tallawahs for the eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League. Tallawahs bought globe-trotting Lamichhane for $90,000 — the base price set by the player himself — in the draft which was conducted Read More...
UK-based Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc said on Tuesday that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved use of its Lysol Disinfectant Spray against COVID-19. The US EPA said in a statement that the agency had approved two products, Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Read More...