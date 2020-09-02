Travel agencies accuse government of partiality

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1
The travel and tour agencies of the country have accused the government of allowing only a few agencies to book tickets for repatriation and regular flights.
To prevent the COVID-19 infection from spreading in the country, the government had halted flight operations for the last five months. The government had only allowed repatriation, emergency and cargo flights during this period. Amid this, the travel and tour agencies of the country have been accusing the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCT- CA) and the airline companies for choosing a few select travel agencies to operate chartered flights.
“Till date, the government has been allowing chartered flights for which limited travel agents, who have access to power, have been arranging the flights and charging random airfares,” said Achyut Guragain, president of Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA). He further claimed that giving the permission to a limited number of agents to book tickets is like jointly looting the passengers.
As per him, NATTA had approached MoCTCA after the government announced repatriation flights. “We had requested the MoCTCA to allow all the agencies to work for repatriation flights due to which the passengers would also have to pay lower airfares,” he said. “Though the ministry did promise to listen to our request it failed to do so.”
And now that regular international flights are reopening from Wednesday, the airline companies have again allowed only a few travel agencies to book tickets, Guragain added.
Meanwhile, CN Pandey, former president of NATTA, said that airline companies and the few selected travel agencies are collaborating with each other to charge high airfares from passengers.
“Passengers are forced to pay expensive airfares and do not have any other option as only four or five travel agents are working on repatriation flights,” he said, adding, “We all have to come together to end this syndicate of airline companies and a few agents.”
Amid this, NATTA has decided to send a warning letter to all the stakeholders and a meeting with MoCTCA has also been arranged for Wednesday. “We will be requesting MoCTCA to end this syndicate style of functioning and give all eligible parties the opportunity to work. If everyone gets a chance to book tickets for flights then passengers will also be able to save money,” Guragain said. “If the authorities ignore our demand then we will have to launch a protest.”
JANAKPURDHAM, AUGUST 31 A health worker of Mahottari’s Balawa Municipality diagnosed with COVID-19 had succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, the health ministry revealed today. The 37-year-old man, who had completed the health assistant course and used to run a medical store in Balawa bazaa Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Along with adventure, culture and nature, Nepal is also known as a religious destination for tourists. Among other sectors, religious tourism sector of the country has also been adversely affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the country was celebrating Visit Nepal Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, AUGUST 31 Bheri Hospital of Nepalgunj has started treating coronavirus patients through plasma therapy for the first time in Banke. Two people from Banke donated blood plasma today. The hospital said that treatment of critical COVID patients through the plasma therapy had started. Read More...
DHULIKHEL, AUGUST 31 Of the 8,000-plus polymerase chain reaction tests conducted in the district, 275 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Kavre so far. “Till date, a total of 8,038 persons have had their swab samples collected and tested under PCR method. Of them, 275 have tested Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 A man, who had fully recovered from coronavirus, suddenly vandalised an ambulance that was ferrying him home from hospital, fearing that he was being abducted. The incident occurred last night at 10:00pm. The ambulance from Balambu-based Armed Police Force’s COVID specia Read More...
NEW YORK: Novak Djokovic showed a bit more passion than might have been expected in his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur on Monday but the world number one brushed aside any question that he was feeling the pressure as overwhelming US Open favourite. The Serbian lost his way a bit in the se Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 The government has decided to increase the number of passengers allowed to return home from abroad every day. The Cabinet meeting held on Sunday has decided to allow up to 800 passengers to enter the country per day via air route. Prior to this, the government had capped t Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 31 Aiming at post-pandemic tourism promotional activities, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has started infrastructure development project. A meeting held today at the ministry has directed Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) to study the probability of buil Read More...