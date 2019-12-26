TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition launched

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition.

The Race Edition comes with signature LED DRLs and LED headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree.

The scooter comes in a splendid three tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour. TVS NTORQ 125, Nepal’s sporty Bluetooth connected scooter, stands for performance, style and technology. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application — TVS Connect — and the race edition users can access special race inspired user interface, as per a media release.

Launched in September 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed immense response from its target audience — Gen Z. The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 6.9kW at 7500 rpm / 9.4 PS at 7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 5500 rpm.

