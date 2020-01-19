Two new paragliding zones added near Kathmandu Valley

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 18

As the attraction for adventure tourism in the country has seen a steady rise in recent times, the number of adventure activities has also been increasing.

One of the most popular adventure activities in the country is paragliding. Paragliding is especially famous in Pokhara. However, in recent years the private sector is pouring investment in paragliding service in Kathmandu Valley as well.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has recently issued permits for two new paragliding zones near Kathmandu Valley. The new paragliding services will be located in Suryachaur and Tistung.

According to CAAN, Nepal Paragliding has received a permit to operate paragliding at Suryachaur. As per the proposal submitted to CAAN, the company will operate paragliding services covering the areas of Suryachaur, Shivapuri and Nuwakot.

The company has received a permit to operate paragliding flights up to a height of 6,500 metres.

Meanwhile, a company named Tistung Paragliding has also received a permit from CAAN to operate paragliding services from Tistung in Makawanpur.

It has received a permit to operate paragliding flights up to a height of 5,000 metres.

As per CAAN, both the zones can be used only from February 27 due to some technical reasons.

As per the private sector, paragliding near Kathmandu saves time for people who want to avail the adventure activity.

For those who come to Nepal just to experience paragliding and for those who don’t have enough time to go out of the valley, paragliding near the valley saves them both money and time.

Prior to this, paragliding services were being operated from Godavari and Shankarapur in Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, recently CAAN has issued the permission for two such zones at Khandbari in Sankhuwasabha district.

Gradually the adventure sport is spreading across the country.

A version of this article appears in print on January 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook