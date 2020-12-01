upGrad enters Nepal through MentorLab

KATHMANDU: Merging the latest technology, pedagogy, and services, upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company enters the Nepali diaspora to create an immersive learning experience anytime, anywhere. upGrad is now available for individuals in Nepal through Mentor- Lab, as the two organisations have inked an agreement for channel partnership.
Under this agreement, MentorLab will source and service learners in Nepal seeking higher education to subscribe to various online programmes that upGrad has co-created, as per a media release. The agreement was signed by Arjun Mohan, CEO India of upGrad and Bhanu Dabadi, chairman of MentorLab, and the partnership aims to bring a new dimension to the academic area where the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education is relatively low. upGrad is leading online higher education space with a plethora of online programmes in partnership with top-notch national and international universities across management, data, technology and law.
A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 29 Police arrested two persons for pretending they had been kidnapped from Gadhimai Municipality in Rautahat last night. The arrested have been identified as Sanjiv Paswan, 28, and his younger brother Rajiv Paswan, 23, of the municipality. They had played out an abduction Read More...
RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 29 Police investigation showed that parents were responsible for the murder of their 17-year-old daughter. Apparently, the murder was committed to keep intact the prestige and honour of the family in society. According to Rautahat District Police Office, Amrita Kumari Sa Read More...
DHANGADI, NOVEMBER 29 Local farmers in Kailali are finding it hard to sell their rice due to delay on the part of Food Management and Trade Company. The farmers have to wait for their turn to sell their product. They said farmers had thronged the outlets and were facing problems due to delay f Read More...
BAJURA, NOVEMBER 29 Most of the public toilets in Bajura district headquarters, Martadi, are in poor state. As a result, human excreta is a common sight in Martadi, which was declared an open defecation free zone six years ago. Some of the toilets are in dilapidated condition while others are Read More...
WILMINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden will have an all-female senior communications team at his White House, reflecting his stated desire to build out a diverse White House team as well as what’s expected to be a return to a more traditional press operation. Biden campaign communications direct Read More...
LONDON: Dave Prowse, the British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has died. He was 85. Prowse died Saturday after a short illness, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday. Born in Bristol, Read More...
LONDON: Britain said Sunday it has secured 2 million more doses of a promising coronavirus vaccine as it gears up to launch within days the country's most ambitious inoculation program in decades. The UK has had Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, with more than 58,000 confirmed virus-rela Read More...
MAIDGURI: Suspected members of the Islamic militant group Boko Haram killed at least 40 rice farmers and fishermen in Nigeria as they were harvesting crops in the country's northern state of Borno, officials said. One said the death toll could rise to about 60 people. The attack Saturday in a ric Read More...