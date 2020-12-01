upGrad enters Nepal through MentorLab

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Merging the latest technology, pedagogy, and services, upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company enters the Nepali diaspora to create an immersive learning experience anytime, anywhere. upGrad is now available for individuals in Nepal through Mentor- Lab, as the two organisations have inked an agreement for channel partnership.

Under this agreement, MentorLab will source and service learners in Nepal seeking higher education to subscribe to various online programmes that upGrad has co-created, as per a media release. The agreement was signed by Arjun Mohan, CEO India of upGrad and Bhanu Dabadi, chairman of MentorLab, and the partnership aims to bring a new dimension to the academic area where the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in higher education is relatively low. upGrad is leading online higher education space with a plethora of online programmes in partnership with top-notch national and international universities across management, data, technology and law.

A version of this article appears in print on December 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

