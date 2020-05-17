VIDEO: Covid-19 hits tourism industry in Nepal

Rastriya Janata Party Nepal leaders on Wednesday met Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba separately and urged them to create a conducive environment for the second phase of local polls.
Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) — the telecommunications sector regulator of the country — has said that it will focus on the development of rural telecommunication services in a bid to enhance Nepal’s position in the ICT Development Index in the coming years.