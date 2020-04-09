WorldLink’s support

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: WorldLink has established isolated teams across the country to ensure its network is up and running in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Some of the World- Link staff volunteered to stay in isolation in the branch offices leaving their loved ones and families in their homes, to minimise the risk, as per a media release. They were provided with PPEs (personal protective equipment) and adequate safety kits by WorldLink and their health is being monitored round-the-clock.

With the effort of this team, WorldLink has been able to handle all major outages with top priority and are daily fighting in the field to eliminate any disruption of service.

Moreover, World- Link has been able to connect some quarantine locations, where people had been kept separately under observation, the release adds.

