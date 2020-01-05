Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Agni Incorporated, the sole authorised distributor of Mahindra vehicles in Nepal, has launched its new compact SUV, the XUV300 in Chitwan after successful launching it in Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province. The ‘XUV300’ was jointly launched by Chaitanya Kagalkar, country head of Mahindra & Mahindra for Nepal and Cabinet Shrestha, managing director of Agni Incorporated, as per a press statement.

Available in six monotone colours and two dual-tone colours, XUV300 boasts of 1.5L turbo diesel engine with electronic variable geometry charger: 85.8KW (115 BHP) power and 300 NM torque and 1.2L turbo petrol engine: 81KW (110 BHP) power and 200 NM torque. It also comes with dual-zone fully automatic temperature control; seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation; push button start/stop; rear parking camera with dynamic assist, among other features.

Seven airbags, all four disc brakes, front parking sensors, ABS and EBD standard system and 17- inch alloy wheels ensure driving safety.

The XUV300 is available in three variants — W4, W6 and W8, with one optional pack on the W8 variant. It is priced at Rs 3.975 million for the petrol W4 variant, Rs 5.65 million for W8 and Rs 4.125 million for the diesel W4 variant. The W6 has been priced at Rs 4.50 million, W6 at Rs 5.15 million and W8 (O) at Rs 5.725 million.

