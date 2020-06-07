25th 007 film: James Bond becomes a dad, fights COVID-like pandemic

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: James Bond is going to become a father and fight COVID-like pandemic in the new 007 film No Time To Die.

Bond will be father to a daughter with love interest Dr Madeleine Swann, played by French actress Lea Seydoux, according to dailymail.co.uk.

The news started doing the rounds when last week the call sheets of the film, 25th of the official series, went up for sale on the online auction site eBay, as per IANS.

The sheets describe a sequence in southern Italy that was filmed last September. It featured Seydoux with Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who will be the first black female agent, and the girl Mathilde, essayed by five-year-old child actor Lisa-Dorah Sonne.

“Scene #235”, as the schedule is called, details where “Nomi pilots Madeleine and Mathilde to safety with the island in the background”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Yes, it’s true. Bond is a dad. Daniel wanted to make this Bond film the most surprising and entertaining yet,” a source revealed as confirmed by IANS.

And Bond will also be saving humanity from a biological pandemic. “It’s not quite Covid-19, but it’s similar and it is very timely,” added the source.

No Time To Die, scheduled to release in April, was postponed owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently set for a November release.

