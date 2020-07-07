Actor Depp takes on UK tabloid in court battle over ‘wife beater’ claims

LONDON: Johnny Depp begins legal action against a British tabloid on Tuesday in a case that is likely to delve into the private lives of the Hollywood star, his ex-wife actress Amber Heard and a number of other well-known figures.
Depp, the 57-year-old star of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, is suing the Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling him a “wife beater”.
The case, which will be heard at London’s High Court, is set to last for three weeks, and both actors are expected to give evidence.
The couple met on the set of the 2011 film “The Rum Diary” and married in February 2015. But she filed for divorce after just 15 months and days later obtained a restraining order against him. She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.
Their divorce was finalised in 2017 when the restraining order was dismissed and Depp agreed to pay her a previously announced sum of $7 million.
Last week, the Sun failed in a bid to have the libel case thrown out despite the judge concluding that Depp had not fully complied with a court order by not supplying details of mobile phone texts to his assistant which the paper’s legal team said referred to obtaining drugs for the actor.
The judge, Andrew Nicol, has also ruled that Heard, who is expected to attend the trial, can be in court to hear her ex-husband testify.
In his judgements, Nicol has said the Sun would rely on witness statements from Heard and others, arguing that its stories were true.
“In those articles, it is said, the Defendants accused the Claimant of multiple acts of physical violence against Ms Heard, some of which, it is alleged the articles said, put Ms Heard in fear of her life,” Nicol said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
VILA-REAL: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that captain Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine no longer wishes to renew his current contract when it expires next year. "Messi has said he will end his working and footb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Deputy parliamentary party leader of the NCP Subas Chandra Nembang met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s residence in Budhanilkantha. NC leader Minendra Rijal was also present in the meeting. Nembang told THT that he met Deuba at the behest of Oli ‘to Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Prices of chicken and eggs in the domestic market has surged after farmers stopped hatching chicks. Chicken cost has shot up to Rs 360 per kg from Rs 250 earlier, while eggs cost Rs 380 per crate of 30 eggs, a hike of Rs 100 in a few days. Krishna Shrestha, a chicken selle Read More...
Kathmandu, July 5 The National Human Rights Commission has urged the Government of Nepal to guarantee the right to health to every citizen amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the country. Issuing a press release today, the rights body expressed grave concern regarding the findin Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 As schools across the country have remained closed for months due to the lockdown, concerned officials are mulling over recommending the government to cancel the national level examination of Grade XI being held by the federal government. The National Curriculum Development a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Thirteen more Nepalis living abroad died from the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 143. A press release issued by Non-resident Nepali Association said six Nepalis in the United Arab Emirates, five in India and one each in Oman and Kuwait died Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 5 Myagde Rural Municipality provided modern machines to local farmers to chase monkeys, in Tanahun, yesterday. The rural municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana provided 100 machines to the farmers of all seven wards of the rural municipality. Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Rana said Read More...