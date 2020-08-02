Adele surprises fans with unrecognisable transformation while praising Beyonce

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: English singer Adele seems unrecognisable in her new look — she has surprised her fans with a new picture showing off her weight loss in her latest post on Instagram while also praising fellow songstress Beyonce for her latest visual album Black Is King.

In the post, Adele can be seen sporting Marine Serre look like Beyonce. And she thanked her longterm idol Beyonce for making everyone feel loved with her art. “Thank you, Queen, for always making us all feel so loved through your art ,” Adele wrote as a caption.

According to Page Six, Adele was first seen post-weight loss transformation at rapper Drake’s birthday party last October. In January, she then attended a Christmas party, hung out on a beach in and most recently modelled her 2016 Chloe dress from Glastonbury, highlighting just how much she’s lost — reportedly 98 pounds — over the last four years.

According to ANI Pete Geracimo, a personal trainer who worked with Adele for four years between 2012 and 2016, called for less judgement of the mum-of-one on his Instagram page, addressing those who may have felt “betrayed” by her fitness goals. He wrote, “My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves.”

Link to Adele’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWzJe8A5Xz/

