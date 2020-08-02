Adele surprises fans with unrecognisable transformation while praising Beyonce

KATHMANDU: English singer Adele seems unrecognisable in her new look — she has surprised her fans with a new picture showing off her weight loss in her latest post on Instagram while also praising fellow songstress Beyonce for her latest visual album Black Is King.
In the post, Adele can be seen sporting Marine Serre look like Beyonce. And she thanked her longterm idol Beyonce for making everyone feel loved with her art. “Thank you, Queen, for always making us all feel so loved through your art ,” Adele wrote as a caption.
According to Page Six, Adele was first seen post-weight loss transformation at rapper Drake’s birthday party last October. In January, she then attended a Christmas party, hung out on a beach in and most recently modelled her 2016 Chloe dress from Glastonbury, highlighting just how much she’s lost — reportedly 98 pounds — over the last four years.
According to ANI Pete Geracimo, a personal trainer who worked with Adele for four years between 2012 and 2016, called for less judgement of the mum-of-one on his Instagram page, addressing those who may have felt “betrayed” by her fitness goals. He wrote, “My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose weight to make others feel bad about themselves.”
Link to Adele’s post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWzJe8A5Xz/
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 382,490 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday. Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur. The new infections were confirme Read More...
READ ALSO: Muslims across country observe Bakra-Eid festival today Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 14-year-old boy has used rap music as the tool to raise a voice against the existing practice of untouchability that denies Dalit people social equality. Sakshat Pant, a ninth grader of Gyanodaya Bal Batika School, today released his first rap video titled ‘Tara Ma Dalit’. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: The family of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput asked Siddharth Pithani, a friend of the deceased actor to mention a transaction of INRs 15 crore in his statement to the police though he does not know about this transaction. "Sushant's family members told me about a Rs 15-crore tr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has come forth to address the allegations against her over the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, via a video. "I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice," an emotional Chakraborty is seen as say Read More...
KATHMANDU: Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput has penned an open letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene in the ongoing investigation of late actor's death case as she fears that the evidence is being tampered. Posting the letter on her Facebook Read More...
KATHMANDU: A movie version of British star Idris Elba's popular detective drama series Luther is finally happening. According to PTI, the show ended its five season run in 2019 and since then, Elba has been teasing the possibility of a film version. On July 31, talking to the press after recei Read More...