Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, brother Raju test positive for COVID-19, actor tests negative

KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has tested negative for coronavirus while his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive.
Taking to his Instagram, he confirmed the news while also explaining the symptoms his mother started showing: “I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +,” he wrote.
Kher continued: “Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC.”
He added, “I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents – please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together.”
He also posted a short video alongside the post.
Check his post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCh5YKngHpo/
POKHARA: As many as 27 persons, who went missing in the landslides that swept through Myagdi district, have been confirmed dead, until Saturday evening. Four persons are still missing. While bodies of 24 persons were recovered throughout Saturday, three bodies had been found on Friday. Accordi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol feels that nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films and it is just the tip of the iceberg. Abhay, who made Bollywood debut with Socha Na Tha under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol's Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram t Read More...
DUBLIN: Ireland mourned as one on Saturday former national soccer manager Jack Charlton, whose achievements transcended the sport and made him a hero despite hailing from old rivals England. The English World Cup winner, who died at 85, took over the Irish team in 1986 when relations were tense w Read More...
CHITWAN: Five persons have been arrested on the charge of facilitating illegal kidney transplantation in Chitwan. Four doctors from Chitwan College of Medical Sciences (Old Medical College) and an employee of District Administration Office have been taken into police custody. They were arreste Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for the coronavirus infection. The senior Bollywood actor confirmed this through a tweet, on Saturday night. Taking to Twitter, he shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has shifted to the hospital. Bachchan further s Read More...
BRIGHTON: Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0 at the AmEx Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday. Second-placed City had lost their previous three away games but never looked likely to extend that streak against a Brighton side that struggled fro Read More...
VALLADOLID: Lionel Messi notched a 20th assist of the season to help a lacklustre Barcelona secure a 1-0 win away to Real Valladolid on Saturday, maintaining the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid. Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal struck the only goal of the game in the 15th minute, fir Read More...
Kathmandu, July 11 Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leader Asta Laxmi Shakya said Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should have used his address to the nation yesterday to calm down youths protesting in the street in his support. “I was expecting the PM to say that our party had won people’s Read More...