Anupam Kher’s mother Dulari, brother Raju test positive for COVID-19, actor tests negative

KATHMANDU: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has tested negative for coronavirus while his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher and two other family members have tested positive.

Taking to his Instagram, he confirmed the news while also explaining the symptoms his mother started showing: “I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +,” he wrote.

Kher continued: “Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC.”

He added, “I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents – please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together.”

He also posted a short video alongside the post.

Check his post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CCh5YKngHpo/

