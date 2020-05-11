Arthur Gunn shines with his version of ‘Kiss the Girl’, moves to Top 7 of American Idol

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Dibesh Pokharel, more famously known as Arthur Gunn to the world, moved past the top 10 of American Idol – popular American musical reality show – and firmly claimed his spot in Top 7, on Sunday

For his ‘Disney Night’ on the show, the 21-year-old finalist who made the cut sang his own version of the song Kiss the Girl from The Little Mermaid.

His style and twist of the Little Mermaid classic were well-liked by the judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Lionel Richie exclaimed that he was proud of Gunn’s performance so far and said that every song Arthur Gunn performs has his personnel style and his identity which is one of the most important things to sell right now.

Katy Perry felt that they were on a party when listening to the Gunn’s singing, saying “you looked relaxed, you looked cool and I think overall you engaged with us.”

Meanwhile, “It’s so fun watching you transition from a very soft-spoken guy to this truly potentially massive recording artist,” said Luke Bryan about Gunn’s Sunday performance, adding that he couldn’t wait for Pokharel to make a record.

Arthur had previously sung emotional “Hey Ma” by Bon Iver as a tribute to his mom Maiya on mother’s day. He was accompanied by his mother and father during the performance.

He had entered the Top 10 of the reality show with his performance of John Denver’s song Take me Home.

