Bang on: BTS to host 90-min online concert

Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: The world has been brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 outbreak, but not the music world. They are releasing new songs, albums or performing online.

Like many other musicians across the globe, K-pop band BTS are set to connect with their fans via an online concert ‘BANG BANG CON The Live’ on June 14.

In the paid virtual concert, the global sensation are set to entertain their legions of ARMY with a 90-minute performance from their room.

In the announcement made on May 14, it was revealed the concert will be held at 6:00 pm (Korean time). More details about the concert are yet to be revealed.

Before this a two-day ‘Bang Bang Con’ online event was held in April.
The online live concert comes as good news for the ARMY who had been looking forward to the band’s ‘Map of the Soul’ 2020 world tour. BTS postponed the tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The seventh album of BTS Map of The Soul was released in February.
Meanwhile, the seven-member group is set to appear in YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony — it will also include Lady Gaga and The Obamas’ appearances.

The septet is the first South Korean band to top Billboard 200 with their studio album Love Yourself: Tear (2018).

More May K-pop
Here’s a list of much-anticipated releases and comebacks of some K-pop artistes and bands.
May 18

  • TXT returns with The Dream Chapter: ETERNITY featuring their title track Can’t You See Me?
  • A Zion T and Chungha collaboration, new single to be released

May 19

  • CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa will be releasing Jung Yong Hwa’s Reply Project Volume 1. Would you marry me? which features Lee Joon, Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon, and Kwanghee
  • NCT 127 returns with a repackage of their album Neo Zone titled Neo Zone: The Final Round

May 20

  • VIXX’s Ken’s solo debut mini album Greeting
  • Lovelyz’s Sujeong’s solo debut with mini album Tiger Eyes
  • Crush will release digital single homemade 1, featuring Red Velvet’s Joy

May 21
BTOB’s Eunkwang’s pre-release single Dear My Dear ahead of his June solo comeback

May 25

  • EXO’s Baekhyun makes a solo comeback with the mini album Delight
  • UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok debuts as solo artist with the mini album 1ST DESIRE [GREED]

May 26

  • MONSTA X’s comeback with their new mini album FANTASIA X, after postponement from May 11 due to Shownu’s injury.

May 29
— MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul to release ‘MOON: REPACKAGE’

(Source: Soompi)

