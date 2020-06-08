Black Panther actor Michael B Jordan wants Hollywood to invest in black staff

KATHMANDU: Black Panther star Michael B Jordan wants studios and agencies to invest in black staff.
Addressing an anti-racism protest in Los Angeles on June 6, the Hollywood actor called on Hollywood to commit to hiring more black people.
“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light,” PTI quoted Jordan as saying while addressing the crowd.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man died on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in an encounter caught on video. The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with murder and manslaughter while Black Lives Matter movement has taken over the US and the world, with many voicing support for the movement.
Referring to his role as Oscar Grant, an African-American man killed by a police officer in the 2013 film Fruitvale Station, he went to say the role made him “feel the pain of racial abuse victims”.
“I lived with that for a very long time and it weighs on me. Producing that movie made me really realise the lengths that the government and oppressors will go to keep knowledge out of your hands.”
While his role as Bryan Stevenson in Just Mercy made him understand “the importance of being calm and closer to the issue”.
“I learned his tactics. I learned his mentality. I learned his approach to things. Very calm. Very strategic. Very thoughtful. You have to be proximal. You have to be close to (the) issues.”
ANI reports that Jordan continued to address the crowd, emphasising that he supports everybody attending the protest and understands that “we have to be here together.”
He called on people to “invest in black staff,” including studios and agencies. “A great agent doesn’t have to be a great organizer, but a great agent could advocate for relationships with organizers,” the Creed star said.
He added: “What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We’ve got to keep agitating things. We can’t be complacent. We can’t let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks.”
