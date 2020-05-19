Nepal | May 19, 2020

Blackpink readying for three-part comeback beginning June

Published: May 19, 2020
Himalayan News Service
KATHMANDU: As BLINKS around the world are looking forward to Sour Candy, the much anticipated Blackpink-Lady Gaga collaboration, the band is also preparing for a comeback set to begin in June.

According to a YG Entertainment press release, the group is gearing up for a three-part comeback that will begin in June and culminate in the release of the group’s first full-length album in September.

In a post titled ‘About BLACKPINK’s full album’, YG Entertainment informed that Blackpink is currently done recording more than 10 new songs for their first full album. While they will be dropping a pre-release song in June (20), a second new song will be either released in July or August. The group’s first studio album is set to drop sometime in September.

The quartet of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa is the highest-charting female K-pop act on both Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200, peaking at number 41 with Kill This Love.

The K-pop superstars who had a successful 2019, are set to make a noise not only with their album but also with Sour Candy this year. The collaboration will be a part of the Lady Gaga’s album Chromatica — set for a May 29 release.

