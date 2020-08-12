Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was rushed to hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest discomfort and breathlessness, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The news was confirmed by Bollywood’s trade analyst and film industry insider Komal Nahta on August 11 night, according to IANS.

“Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery,” tweeted Nahta on his verified Twitter account, @KomalNahta on August 11 night.

Meanwhile, on August 11 afternoon, Dutt took to social media to urge well-wishers not to worry.

“Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon,” he tweeted.

Insiders reveal that plans are afoot to take the actor to the US for treatment, according to filminformation.com.

