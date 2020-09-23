Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh files FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for rape

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap accusing him of rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman.

According to IANS, Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details of the FIR in a statement in the early hours of September 23. The FIR was filed late on September 22 night at Versova Police Station.

IANS quoted Satpute’s statement as reading: “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh.”

Kashyap has dismissed the allegations as “baseless”.

Kashyap will be called for questioning in connection with the alleged seven-year-old incident, according to PTI.

In her police complaint, Ghosh alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

