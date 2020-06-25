Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty supports ‘Mask Up Challenge’, shares picture wearing mask

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Urging netizens to wear mask to protect people from the effect of COVID-19, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has come in support of ‘Mask Up Challenge,’ an initiative by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The 45-year-old star took to her Instagram, wherein she is seen supporting the healthcare initiative by BMC while sporting a blue face mask, and a crewneck tee-shirt.

Along with the picture, the Dhadkan actor wrote, “Mat samjho isse ek useless task, Bahut zaruri hai thik se pehenna apna mask! Let’s do our bit to defeat #COVID19.”

The actor also extended her gratitude to the BMC for initiative, and noted, “Extending gratitude to @my_bmc for this wonderful initiative.”

According to ANU, earlier in the day, BMC tweeted, “And losing is not an option! #MaskUpChallenge #WearAMask #NaToCorona #MaskIsMust.”

Check out her post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CB0SW-uBBN3/

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook